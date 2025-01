“A role model”: mourning for Carinthian elite police officer

"When Fritz is there, everyone is safe" - says a close friend of the Carinthian. Fritz Katschnig from St. Kanzian not only conveyed this feeling, he lived it. After joining the gendarmerie school in Krumpendorf in 1985, he went on to serve the public as an elite officer in the Cobra special unit. In 1997, he finally followed the call of the Ministry of the Interior - to the Department for Foreign Operations in Vienna.