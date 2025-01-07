Vorteilswelt
Supplied with cocaine?

Payne’s death: Suspect surrenders to police

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 15:29

Following the death of singer Liam Payne in a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina, a second suspect has been arrested. The 21-year-old former employee of the hotel in Buenos Aires has handed himself in to the police, reported the newspaper "La Nación", citing judicial circles.

The man is accused of supplying Payne with cocaine. He could face up to 15 years in prison.

Pre-trial detention ordered
A few days ago, a 24-year-old waiter was arrested on the same charge. A judge had ordered pre-trial detention against the two men at the end of December.

Liam Payne fell to his death in this hotel in Buenos Aires in October. (Bild: APA/AFP/Luis ROBAYO)
Liam Payne fell to his death in this hotel in Buenos Aires in October.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Luis ROBAYO)

A total of five people were charged, including a representative of the pop star as well as the operator and the head receptionist of the hotel.

Passed out?
The singer of the boy band One Direction fell from the balcony of a room on the third floor of a hotel in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, where he had been a guest for three days, on October 16 at the age of 31.

According to the public prosecutor's office, forensic experts believe it is likely that Payne passed out while trying to climb over the balcony railing. An autopsy had found large quantities of alcohol and cocaine in his body.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

