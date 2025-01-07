KTM now also bankrupts software company

Majority ownership by the Pierer Group since the end of 2018

The Pierer Group acquired 70 percent of Avocodo at the end of 2018; Pierer Mobility AG now holds 100 percent of the company, which operates from Linz and employs 126 people. The causes of insolvency are said to be the outstanding receivables from the main customers KTM AG and KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH, which are no longer paid or only paid to a very limited extent. The liabilities amount to around 6.8 million euros. Avocodo GmbH is to be continued. A short time later, it also became clear that Pierer E-Commerce GmbH (25 employees) is now also a case for the insolvency court according to KSV1870 - albeit the one in Ried im Innkreis. Liabilities: around four million euros.