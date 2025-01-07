Vorteilswelt
New details

Excavator run amok: Was separation to blame?

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 12:56

A man used an excavator to cause chaos and destruction in the north-east of the German state of Baden-Württemberg (we reported). According to new findings, private difficulties may have been the cause.

0 Kommentare

Two to three months earlier, the man had separated from his wife, the public prosecutor's office confirmed to the German Press Agency. Since then, the man had no longer lived in the shared apartment. He had been shot dead by the police after the destruction.

The 38-year-old was the father of four children. The spokesman was unable to say who announced the end of the relationship. The 38-year-old had rammed vehicles and buildings with an excavator in the small Franconian town of Grünsfeld (Main-Tauber district) on New Year's Eve afternoon and injured several police officers during a chase that lasted around an hour.

He went on the rampage on the premises of a construction company in Grünsfeld, where he had worked, and at a car dealership in nearby Tauberbischofsheim, which belongs to the owner of the construction company.

Conflicts with the employer
There had been repeated disputes between the man and his old employer, the spokesman explained. According to the public prosecutor's office, a labor court had awarded the excavator driver that his former boss must pay him outstanding wages. The material damage caused by the excavator drive was relatively high. Some of the injured police officers are also still unfit for duty.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
