Order to FPÖ leader

LH Mattle “not happy with the developments”

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 20:00

Tyrol's governor Anton Mattle is an advocate of black-red. He is "not happy" that things are now different at federal level. "But our common desire for a stable, working and functioning federal government prevails."

"No coalition has emerged from the talks with the SPÖ and NEOS, although the People's Party has made great efforts. This must be acknowledged and the task of forming a government now lies with Herbert Kickl," said Mattle on Monday evening, commenting on the latest developments. 

Focus on Europe, cohesion and the economy
"Our concerns about the FPÖ are well known. However, people expect stability and clarity quickly. Like many in the population and in the People's Party, I am not happy with the developments in federal politics. But our common desire for a stable, working and functioning federal government prevails. It is important to me that we pay attention to our common Europe, social cohesion and our business location," continued the Governor. 

What works in Tyrol, namely working instead of arguing, should finally also be possible in the federal government.

LH Anton Mattle

He was convinced that Christian Stocker (note: new ÖVP leader) would "show a great sense of responsibility in this difficult situation as a calm and objective negotiator". Tyrol will remain a reliable anchor of stability for the people in our state and the future federal government, emphasized Mattle. 

