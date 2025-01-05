Record game from Rossi! Four assists in 4:0 win

Rossi set up the goals by Mats Zuccarello (14th, 58th/EN), Joel Eriksson Ek (32nd/PP) and Matt Boldy (50th). "Everyone brings something different to the table," said Rossi about the interplay with his two wingers Zuccarello and Boldy. Boldy "brings the size and the shooting mentality. Zuccie and I are more of a passer, but lately I've been scoring more goals. Today in the warm-up, Zuccie told me to pass more," said Rossi.