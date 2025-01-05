NHL
Record game from Rossi! Four assists in 4:0 win
Marco Rossi has scored four goals in one game for the first time in the North American Ice Hockey League NHL. The Vorarlberg native was involved in setting up all four goals in the Minnesota Wild's 4-0 away win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The center has now recorded three goals and five assists in the three games this week.
Rossi set up the goals by Mats Zuccarello (14th, 58th/EN), Joel Eriksson Ek (32nd/PP) and Matt Boldy (50th). "Everyone brings something different to the table," said Rossi about the interplay with his two wingers Zuccarello and Boldy. Boldy "brings the size and the shooting mentality. Zuccie and I are more of a passer, but lately I've been scoring more goals. Today in the warm-up, Zuccie told me to pass more," said Rossi.
Already more assists than in the previous season
The 23-year-old now has 15 goals and 22 assists and has already set up more goals after 40 games than in the entire previous season (19). Minnesota celebrated its fifth win in the last six games, even without star forward Kirill Kaprisov and captain Jared Spurgeon, who are still injured.
The Detroit Red Wings won 4-2 with Marco Kasper at the Winnipeg Jets. Detroit continued its upswing under new coach Todd McLellan, who replaced Derek Lalonde on December 26. After a loss in his debut, the Red Wings celebrated their fourth win in a row. Captain Dylan Larkin (two goals), Lucas Raymond (one goal, two assists) and Moritz Seider (three assists) stood out for the visitors. Kasper received 9:16 minutes of ice time.
Goal No. 872 for Owetschkin
In Washington, Alexander Owetschkin continued his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record (894). The 39-year-old Russian scored his 872nd NHL goal in his Capitals' 7-4 home win over the New York Rangers, leaving him 22 goals shy of Gretzky's record.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
