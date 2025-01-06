Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Winegrowers on the advance

Hymn to the wine: “Our Pannonian trump card”

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 06:00

Burgenland's winegrowers are in harmony with the soil and climate. Their hearty work is well received around the world. Now they will soon be setting the tone at the Alpine World Ski Championships with red culinary delights and are celebrating a classic composition as a tribute to pure Blaufränkisch enjoyment.

0 Kommentare

"The decision to bring tourism and wine as well as cuisine, art and culture closer together was absolutely right." With this in mind, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil wishes all winegrowers a highly successful 2025. "Wine is now one of the strongest brands of our homeland, highly valued far beyond the state borders," he emphasizes.

Guests who spend more money
The good reputation is reflected in the new record of more than 3.2 million overnight stays in 2024. "Wine tourism activities are becoming increasingly important. What's more, guests for whom wine tourism plays a key role spend an average of 20 percent more than other groups of holidaymakers," says Wein-Burgenland Chairman Herbert Oschep. The advertising line with castle actor Nicholas Ofczarek, which has won national and international awards, makes a significant contribution to this.

"House of wine" very popular
The "Haus des Weines" in Donnerskirchen, which opened last fall, is becoming an increasingly popular meeting place for day-trippers. From Monday to Sunday, regional specialties at down-to-earth prices attract gourmets in droves. The next "Haus des Weines" is already planned for Gols.

Enjoyment during the Ski World Cup and soccer
Sporting partnerships are setting new standards. The wine partnerships with Red Bull Salzburg and FC Bayern Munich remain on course for success. Two winners of the coveted red and gold grape play in the ÖFB team at home matches. Thanks to an arrangement with the ÖSV, Burgenland reds will be served at the World Ski Championships from February 4. Oschep is enthusiastic: "The wine is our Pannonian trump card."

Blaufränkisch piece composed
Former mayor and ÖVP politician Franz Steindl from Purbach gives the wine a very special touch. The musician, a passionate trumpeter, composed a hymn to vinophile enjoyment under the title "Weinschaft".

Steindl's homage to pleasure as a classic composition for the single-varietal Blaufränkisch "Freundschaft". (Bild: Wein Burgenland)
Steindl's homage to pleasure as a classic composition for the single-varietal Blaufränkisch "Freundschaft".
(Bild: Wein Burgenland)

This sonorous masterpiece is dedicated to Herbert Oschep, who created the single-varietal Blaufränkisch "Freundschaft" from Donnerskirchen, vintage 2022, together with winemaker Michael Liegenfeld. 94 Falstaff points are also like a song of praise for this exceptional wine.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf