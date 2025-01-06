Winegrowers on the advance
Hymn to the wine: “Our Pannonian trump card”
Burgenland's winegrowers are in harmony with the soil and climate. Their hearty work is well received around the world. Now they will soon be setting the tone at the Alpine World Ski Championships with red culinary delights and are celebrating a classic composition as a tribute to pure Blaufränkisch enjoyment.
"The decision to bring tourism and wine as well as cuisine, art and culture closer together was absolutely right." With this in mind, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil wishes all winegrowers a highly successful 2025. "Wine is now one of the strongest brands of our homeland, highly valued far beyond the state borders," he emphasizes.
Guests who spend more money
The good reputation is reflected in the new record of more than 3.2 million overnight stays in 2024. "Wine tourism activities are becoming increasingly important. What's more, guests for whom wine tourism plays a key role spend an average of 20 percent more than other groups of holidaymakers," says Wein-Burgenland Chairman Herbert Oschep. The advertising line with castle actor Nicholas Ofczarek, which has won national and international awards, makes a significant contribution to this.
"House of wine" very popular
The "Haus des Weines" in Donnerskirchen, which opened last fall, is becoming an increasingly popular meeting place for day-trippers. From Monday to Sunday, regional specialties at down-to-earth prices attract gourmets in droves. The next "Haus des Weines" is already planned for Gols.
Enjoyment during the Ski World Cup and soccer
Sporting partnerships are setting new standards. The wine partnerships with Red Bull Salzburg and FC Bayern Munich remain on course for success. Two winners of the coveted red and gold grape play in the ÖFB team at home matches. Thanks to an arrangement with the ÖSV, Burgenland reds will be served at the World Ski Championships from February 4. Oschep is enthusiastic: "The wine is our Pannonian trump card."
Blaufränkisch piece composed
Former mayor and ÖVP politician Franz Steindl from Purbach gives the wine a very special touch. The musician, a passionate trumpeter, composed a hymn to vinophile enjoyment under the title "Weinschaft".
This sonorous masterpiece is dedicated to Herbert Oschep, who created the single-varietal Blaufränkisch "Freundschaft" from Donnerskirchen, vintage 2022, together with winemaker Michael Liegenfeld. 94 Falstaff points are also like a song of praise for this exceptional wine.
