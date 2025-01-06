Hymn to the wine: “Our Pannonian trump card”

Enjoyment during the Ski World Cup and soccer

Sporting partnerships are setting new standards. The wine partnerships with Red Bull Salzburg and FC Bayern Munich remain on course for success. Two winners of the coveted red and gold grape play in the ÖFB team at home matches. Thanks to an arrangement with the ÖSV, Burgenland reds will be served at the World Ski Championships from February 4. Oschep is enthusiastic: "The wine is our Pannonian trump card."