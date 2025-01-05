FPÖ still clearly ahead, little interest in Kurz

Relative majority in favor of new elections

The question of new elections also reveals interesting facts: 49% are in favor, which is the relative majority (46 against); 48% currently see a national crisis; 47% would like to see an FPÖ-ÖVP government, but just as many are against it. 59 percent think that ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer should resign - as many as 16 percent of ÖVP voters(note: the survey was conducted before the announcement of Nehammer's resignation on Saturday evening). Worse still would be the result for Babler - 65 percent want him out of the top job, just under a quarter of SP voters (22 percent).