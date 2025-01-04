Ski festival at Bergisel: “More checks expected”

In the "Krone" interview, Bergisel incident commander Wolfgang Ostheimer talks about the changes resulting from the new situation after Magdeburg:

"Krone": Mr. Ostheimer, has the operational concept been changed following the attack in Magdeburg on 20 December?

Ostheimer: We have strengthened a few measures, but this is not related to the event I mentioned, but to the fact that we reassess every event every year.