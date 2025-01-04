Egg liqueur

My father lived by this maxim. That's why he hurried to shower his dear relatives with congratulations shortly after the New Year. There were a few unwelcome ones among them, namely those he wanted something from. So he put together a well-planned excursion to Koblach and the Bregenzerwald, where the relatives lived. For us children, these were incredibly boring afternoons. The endless chatter of the adults, the rock-hard coconut cookies that you could no longer see and which we gritted our teeth on, the precious vacation time that literally melted between our fingers as we sat around pointlessly in other people's rooms. So we passed the time with a bit of "Gschänden", sneaking into the attics of our relatives to see what there was to discover.