That’s it: NEOS probably let the coalition collapse!

The move would come as a surprise: only a day before, Karl Chancellor Nehammer had confidently indicated that the "candy coalition" would be in place by Epiphany. This is now further away than ever.



Difficult member survey

There is said to have been rumbling behind the scenes in the Pinken party: As the "Krone" reported, an internal member survey should also have been carried out at the NEOS. No approval for the three-party coalition project emerged. However, ÖVP circles have already reported that the SPÖ negotiated "with two faces" and that it ultimately failed due to the "Babler-SPÖ".