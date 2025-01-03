No three-party government
That’s it: NEOS probably let the coalition collapse!
The domestic political chaos is probably perfect: The NEOS are on the verge of pulling out of the negotiations between Black, Red and Pink. This means that the "candy coalition" is probably history.
As the "Krone" has learned, the NEOS negotiators apparently want to give up: Mainly because of the SPÖ, they would no longer see any possibility of entering into the "Zuckerl coalition". The Reds had negotiated "more backwards than forwards" - they saw no room for real reforms, it was said. Whether this was a threat or actually the final exit should become clear in the next few minutes.
The move would come as a surprise: only a day before, Karl Chancellor Nehammer had confidently indicated that the "candy coalition" would be in place by Epiphany. This is now further away than ever.
Difficult member survey
There is said to have been rumbling behind the scenes in the Pinken party: As the "Krone" reported, an internal member survey should also have been carried out at the NEOS. No approval for the three-party coalition project emerged. However, ÖVP circles have already reported that the SPÖ negotiated "with two faces" and that it ultimately failed due to the "Babler-SPÖ".
Will negotiations continue with two faces?
Apparently, the ÖVP and SPÖ are still trying to convince the NEOS to at least vote in favor of the double budget. According to information from "Krone", this may also determine whether ÖVP leader Nehammer and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler will continue to negotiate in pairs or not.
More on this shortly.
