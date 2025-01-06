KTM employees

It is possible that the production stop will be extended

At the beginning of December 2024, 250 employees had already been made redundant - at that time, it was mainly blue-collar workers whose end was sealed because after the production break, operations will be reduced from two shifts to one shift. Nevertheless, many of the remaining 1000 workers are also trembling in the face of the uncertain situation: it seems possible that the production stop, which should have ended at the end of February, will be extended until the end of March. For the time being, they will remain idle at home, receiving a wage for a 30-hour week.