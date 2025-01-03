Protest takes shape
Another attempt to dissolve elementary school
The state of Carinthia is once again attempting to close the Haimburg elementary school in Völkermarkt. However, fierce resistance is forming among local politicians. Legal action is also being considered.
Since 2015, the municipality of Völkermarkt has been repeatedly asked to close the Haimburg elementary school. Shortly before Christmas, another letter arrived from the Education Directorate. However, the heads of the municipality, Mayor Markus Lakounigg and his deputy heads Peter Wedenig and Aaron Radaelli, are in agreement. "We will not agree to this closure under any circumstances."
We will fight against it with all means at our disposal. The elementary school must stay.
Bürgermeister Markus Lakounigg
There are currently 32 children at the elementary school, three of whom come from surrounding districts. And that's the catch. Because the three pupils who come from another school district are not recognized by the state. This means that one child is missing from the required 30 pupils. Education officer Radaelli: "For the state, every school with fewer than 180 pupils is a small school. We are not thinking of closing Haimburg."
"There is a need for action"
Deputy Mayor Wedenig: "We will exhaust all available legal options." The aim is to keep a school in every old municipality. Education Director Isabella Penz: "The statutory minimum number of pupils of 30 children belonging to the district will not be reached. There is a need for action."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.