Protest takes shape

Another attempt to dissolve elementary school

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 10:02

The state of Carinthia is once again attempting to close the Haimburg elementary school in Völkermarkt. However, fierce resistance is forming among local politicians. Legal action is also being considered.



Since 2015, the municipality of Völkermarkt has been repeatedly asked to close the Haimburg elementary school. Shortly before Christmas, another letter arrived from the Education Directorate. However, the heads of the municipality, Mayor Markus Lakounigg and his deputy heads Peter Wedenig and Aaron Radaelli, are in agreement. "We will not agree to this closure under any circumstances."

Zitat Icon

We will fight against it with all means at our disposal. The elementary school must stay.

Bürgermeister Markus Lakounigg

There are currently 32 children at the elementary school, three of whom come from surrounding districts. And that's the catch. Because the three pupils who come from another school district are not recognized by the state. This means that one child is missing from the required 30 pupils. Education officer Radaelli: "For the state, every school with fewer than 180 pupils is a small school. We are not thinking of closing Haimburg."

"There is a need for action"
Deputy Mayor Wedenig: "We will exhaust all available legal options." The aim is to keep a school in every old municipality. Education Director Isabella Penz: "The statutory minimum number of pupils of 30 children belonging to the district will not be reached. There is a need for action." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
