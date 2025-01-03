"Krone" commentary
Pointless firecrackers should finally be banned
The deafening firecrackers around New Year's Eve go against the grain for many people, and not just in Tyrol. This year, firecrackers once again caused numerous accidents and damage to property. Tirol's "Krone" boss Claus Meinert believes that action should finally be taken.
They are called "Cubic Cannon Blasts", "Highway to Hell", "Mega Shot Bomb Pipe" or simply "Bang Bang". And they have one thing in common: they are loud, make a mess and are dangerous. We are talking about category 2 firecrackers, and it has recently become increasingly popular to start firing them around Christmas time. Not only parents of small children or owners of animals can tell you how nerve-wracking this can be.
Destructive rage with enormous damage
It seems to be becoming more and more "fashionable" to set off these explosive devices - which are generally prohibited in the local area - in various facilities. At the top of the popularity scale are doorways, containers of all kinds and parking meters. You have to have a strange sense of humor to take pleasure in damaging or even seriously damaging such facilities. And then perhaps wait longingly somewhere hidden until the fire department and police arrive.
Seven police officers injured
Speaking of the police: in the small Styrian town of Leoben, seven police officers were injured this year by firecrackers thrown at them. In Innsbruck, officers were able to jump to the side just in time before one detonated under their feet. Why don't we simply put a stop to this senseless banging of firecrackers by banning their sale and punishing any misuse? This type of firecracker will not go down well with most people. Rather the opposite is the case.
