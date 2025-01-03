Pointless firecrackers should finally be banned

They are called "Cubic Cannon Blasts", "Highway to Hell", "Mega Shot Bomb Pipe" or simply "Bang Bang". And they have one thing in common: they are loud, make a mess and are dangerous. We are talking about category 2 firecrackers, and it has recently become increasingly popular to start firing them around Christmas time. Not only parents of small children or owners of animals can tell you how nerve-wracking this can be.

Destructive rage with enormous damage

It seems to be becoming more and more "fashionable" to set off these explosive devices - which are generally prohibited in the local area - in various facilities. At the top of the popularity scale are doorways, containers of all kinds and parking meters. You have to have a strange sense of humor to take pleasure in damaging or even seriously damaging such facilities. And then perhaps wait longingly somewhere hidden until the fire department and police arrive.