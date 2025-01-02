Vorteilswelt
Groped as a teenager

Kate Beckinsale: sexually harassed on set!

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 16:00

Blake Lively's accusations against "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni are making waves in Hollywood. Now Kate Beckinsale has spoken out about sexual harassment on set and harrowing experiences during her career.

0 Kommentare

Shortly before Christmas, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against her fellow actor Justin Baldoni. The accusation: sexual harassment on the set of the romantic drama "It Ends With Us".

The actor is said to have not only shown Ryan Reynolds' wife nude photos and videos of other women during filming and talked about his alleged former porn addiction, but also bragged about sexual conquests - including Lively's.

No support after harassment
Accusations that have brought back bad memories, especially for Hollywood colleague Kate Beckinsale. In a video on her Instagram story earlier this week, the 51-year-old spoke openly about how she was also sexually harassed on set as a teenager.

"I was actually groped at the age of 18 by someone on the crew who I really trusted," the "Underworld" beauty said.

After Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni, Kate Beckinsale spoke about how she herself had once been sexually harassed on set. (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JC Olivera)
After Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni, Kate Beckinsale spoke about how she herself had once been sexually harassed on set.
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JC Olivera)

But it wasn't just the sexual harassment that left scars, but also the reactions of her colleagues, the actress continued. "I went to the lead actress, who is known for supporting women, and said that this had happened and I was told: 'No, that's not what happened'."

She then went "crying to another actress", to whom she explained: "I've just been attacked by this man." The reaction was again: "No, you weren't". "So this has been going on forever," Beckinsale concluded.

Shooting after a miscarriage
But it wasn't just this experience that had an impact on her, the Hollywood actress continued. She was forced into a photo shoot by her publicist the day after a miscarriage, Beckinsale explained. "And I said: 'I can't. I'm bleeding. I don't want to change my clothes in front of people I don't know. I'm bleeding. I've had a miscarriage.' And she said: 'You have to, or you'll get sued'."  

She has also experienced a "toxic" work environment from a Hollywood colleague while filming. "What really annoys me is that I see a lot of men saying: 'Everything used to be so different, the climate is so different and it's so much better,'" Beckinsale continued - and ranted. "No, damn it, it's not. And if you're a woman and you have a legitimate complaint - someone touches my breasts and calls me a cunt or a slut - I'm fucked."

250 million dollar lawsuit
In the case of Lively and Baldoni, the last word has by no means been spoken. The actor has now filed a 250-million-dollar libel suit against the New York Times. The newspaper had exclusively reported on Baldoni's misconduct on set and quoted from Lively's lawsuit.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
