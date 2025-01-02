Kate Beckinsale: sexually harassed on set!

She has also experienced a "toxic" work environment from a Hollywood colleague while filming. "What really annoys me is that I see a lot of men saying: 'Everything used to be so different, the climate is so different and it's so much better,'" Beckinsale continued - and ranted. "No, damn it, it's not. And if you're a woman and you have a legitimate complaint - someone touches my breasts and calls me a cunt or a slut - I'm fucked."