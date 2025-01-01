Secret plan for candy
Chancellor wants to finalize three-party pact by Epiphany
Coalition negotiations are to be driven forward at a new pace in the new year. The meeting of the party leaders on Thursday is to be followed by a further meeting at the highest level around Epiphany. If Chancellor Karl Nehammer has his way, the preliminary decision for the "Zuckerl" coalition will then be made.
95 days have passed since the election and 77 days since Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen instructed ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer to form a government. Since then, only an axis of powerful decision-makers in the ÖVP, the SPÖ and the NEOS who want to govern together has formed. The first three-party coalition of the Second Republic is still a long way off.
"Quick breakthrough possible"
As the "Krone" has learned, the first meeting of the three party leaders Karl Nehammer, Andreas Babler and Beate Meinl-Reisinger in the new year on Thursday should spark a new dynamic. The Chancellor's party, in particular, has both feet on the gas pedal in the negotiations on the "Zuckerl" coalition. An agreement should and could be reached before the Burgenland elections on 19 January at the latest, but preferably this week.
"A quick breakthrough seems possible," according to well-informed sources.
One thing is certain: around Epiphany, the exact date will be agreed at the meeting on Thursday, the party leaders want to meet again and - if the Chancellor has his way - announce an agreement in principle.
Pink hurdles
For this to work, there are still substantive and organizational hurdles to overcome. For example, with an ailing state budget, flagship projects have to be planned with which political points can be scored and savings can still be made. In the event of an agreement, the NEOS - as reported - would then have to have the pact approved by a two-thirds majority of its members.
Meanwhile, the FPÖ is continuing in the new year where it left off in the old one and is calling on Nehammer to resign.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
