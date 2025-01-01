Chancellor wants to finalize three-party pact by Epiphany

"Quick breakthrough possible"

As the "Krone" has learned, the first meeting of the three party leaders Karl Nehammer, Andreas Babler and Beate Meinl-Reisinger in the new year on Thursday should spark a new dynamic. The Chancellor's party, in particular, has both feet on the gas pedal in the negotiations on the "Zuckerl" coalition. An agreement should and could be reached before the Burgenland elections on 19 January at the latest, but preferably this week.