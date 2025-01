19-year-old drove through the city at 119 instead of 50 km/h

The speed limit in and around the Salzburg Airport underpass on the Innsbrucker Bundesstraße is 50 km/h. A Syrian driver ignored the speed limit. A Syrian (19) ignored the speed limit on Tuesday and sped through the underpass. On the way towards Wals-Siezenheim, his speedometer showed 119 kilometers per hour, according to the police. The driver has a probationary driver's license. He has lost it for the time being. The officers took it away immediately.