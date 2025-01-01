Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Thrown with firecrackers

New Year’s Eve: nine Styrian police officers injured

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 12:29

The Styrian police were called out no fewer than 765 times on New Year's Eve - a significant increase compared to the previous year. Nine officers were injured, seven of them in Leoben: There they were pelted with firecrackers by young boys. One suspect is in custody. 

0 Kommentare

The incident took place in the city center of Leoben: Boys threw firecrackers at seven police officers at around midnight. They had to be treated at Leoben Regional Hospital for suspected firecracker trauma, and one police officer even suffered cuts to his leg from splinters. One suspect is in custody and investigations are ongoing.

Two police officers were also slightly injured in Graz, they were victims of a bottle being thrown. Apart from that, the turn of the year in the provincial capital - despite around 50,000 visitors in the city center - went off without a hitch. However, police officers seized a total of nine kilograms of pyrotechnics during checks. Throughout Styria, there were around 180 official actions with reports and organ mandates because the ban on pyrotechnics was violated in the local area.

Exploding bottle injures 23-year-old
A dramatic accident occurred in Aigen im Ennstal (Liezen district): A 23-year-old man put a firecracker into a glass bottle. This exploded, injuring the young man in the neck area and he was taken to hospital in Schladming. 

There was even a fatality on New Year's Eve: a 79-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in the district of Weiz, the driver (25) was not drunk. Traffic checks across Styria led to 20 reports of drink-driving, 16 drivers even had to surrender their driver's license because they had more than 0.8 per mille.

Major fires in St. Georgen, Bad Gleichenberg and Bruck
The fire departments were also called upon: In St. Georgen am Kreischberg, the house of a family with four children burned down completely, while in Bad Gleichenberg a farm building was engulfed by flames.

There was also a major operation in Bruck an der Mur: an island of garbage in the courtyard of an apartment building was engulfed in flames. Due to the intense heat and smoke, all residents had to be brought to safety and four people were taken to Bruck Regional Hospital with suspected mild smoke inhalation. 

Almost 2000 emergency calls to the police
In total, the Styrian police were called out 765 times around the turn of the year - compared to 674 calls in the previous year. The main reason was the use of pyrotechnics. Within 24 hours, 1987 emergency calls were received by the provincial control center. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf