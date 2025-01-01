Thrown with firecrackers
New Year’s Eve: nine Styrian police officers injured
The Styrian police were called out no fewer than 765 times on New Year's Eve - a significant increase compared to the previous year. Nine officers were injured, seven of them in Leoben: There they were pelted with firecrackers by young boys. One suspect is in custody.
The incident took place in the city center of Leoben: Boys threw firecrackers at seven police officers at around midnight. They had to be treated at Leoben Regional Hospital for suspected firecracker trauma, and one police officer even suffered cuts to his leg from splinters. One suspect is in custody and investigations are ongoing.
Two police officers were also slightly injured in Graz, they were victims of a bottle being thrown. Apart from that, the turn of the year in the provincial capital - despite around 50,000 visitors in the city center - went off without a hitch. However, police officers seized a total of nine kilograms of pyrotechnics during checks. Throughout Styria, there were around 180 official actions with reports and organ mandates because the ban on pyrotechnics was violated in the local area.
Exploding bottle injures 23-year-old
A dramatic accident occurred in Aigen im Ennstal (Liezen district): A 23-year-old man put a firecracker into a glass bottle. This exploded, injuring the young man in the neck area and he was taken to hospital in Schladming.
There was even a fatality on New Year's Eve: a 79-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in the district of Weiz, the driver (25) was not drunk. Traffic checks across Styria led to 20 reports of drink-driving, 16 drivers even had to surrender their driver's license because they had more than 0.8 per mille.
Major fires in St. Georgen, Bad Gleichenberg and Bruck
The fire departments were also called upon: In St. Georgen am Kreischberg, the house of a family with four children burned down completely, while in Bad Gleichenberg a farm building was engulfed by flames.
There was also a major operation in Bruck an der Mur: an island of garbage in the courtyard of an apartment building was engulfed in flames. Due to the intense heat and smoke, all residents had to be brought to safety and four people were taken to Bruck Regional Hospital with suspected mild smoke inhalation.
Almost 2000 emergency calls to the police
In total, the Styrian police were called out 765 times around the turn of the year - compared to 674 calls in the previous year. The main reason was the use of pyrotechnics. Within 24 hours, 1987 emergency calls were received by the provincial control center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
