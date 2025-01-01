New Year’s Eve: nine Styrian police officers injured

Two police officers were also slightly injured in Graz, they were victims of a bottle being thrown. Apart from that, the turn of the year in the provincial capital - despite around 50,000 visitors in the city center - went off without a hitch. However, police officers seized a total of nine kilograms of pyrotechnics during checks. Throughout Styria, there were around 180 official actions with reports and organ mandates because the ban on pyrotechnics was violated in the local area.