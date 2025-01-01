Numerous projects
What Doskozil has planned for 2025
Before the term of office ends in just under three weeks, many projects are still on track under the Doskozil government. The "Krone" knows the plans in detail.
From the flood disaster to inflation and the energy crisis - many challenges were overcome in Burgenland in 2024 in a spirit of solidarity. "The state is a reliable partner, especially in difficult times," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. He wants to stick to his course. A whole series of projects are currently being implemented.
- Start of the electricity price guarantee: The only state-wide energy community Fanclub Burgenland Energieunabhängig goes into operation today: solar and wind power at a fixed rate of ten cents per kilowatt hour.
- Affordable heating extended: The heating price cap can be applied for from tomorrow for 2025.
- The first affordable "state apartment" will be handed over tomorrow.
- New Gols clinic: Following the start of the architectural competition, it is now the turn of the detailed planning and contract award work.
- In the first half of the year, the tender for the operation of the care centers ends. Operation of the retirement and residential home in Redlschlag will start in the second half of the year. The first dementia center in the state will be launched in Rechnitz in January.
- Asylum policy measures: The municipalities that house asylum seekers who are able to work will receive a letter in the next few days to assess their respective need for community service.
- New train station in Wulkaprodersdorf: The centerpiece is the construction of a second park & ride facility - completion in December.
- Completion of the eastern section of the S7 from Dobersdorf to Heiligenkreuz is planned for September, and the connection to Hungary's M80 is expected to be completed this year.
Many other major projects are already underway. Not all of them would last in the event of a change of government.
