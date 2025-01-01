Tyrolean "New Year's speech"
The year 2025 begins for the state of Tyrol with a somewhat different "New Year's speech". Emil Kaschka, the world poetry slam runner-up who grew up in Pfaffenhofen, looked back on the year 2024 in his own way and, together with Governor Anton Mattle, ventured a look ahead to 2025.
The Kulturbackstube in Innsbruck is not just an event center, but also an important anchor point for the independent cultural scene and a platform for community projects of all kinds. It was probably no coincidence that LH Anton Mattle chose this venue for his New Year's address, which was not an address at all but a refreshing dialogue with Tyrolean poetry slam runner-up Emil Kaschka.
Of bank robbers and bankrupts
Strengthening community, emphasizing unity and meeting in the middle (as the Zillertaler Schürzenjäger sang more than 20 years ago) - that was the central message of these somewhat different New Year's reflections, which Kaschka began with an eloquent and cheerfully ironic review of a "year of searching". A year in which solutions for transit traffic were once again sought in vain, "but a mayor was found on the Arzler Alm". A year in which Tyrol searched for many bank robbers and "lost more baths to energy costs than tourists to wild cows". A year in which many people were looking for a job and an insolvent billionaire was found "who lives on as if he had never gone bankrupt".
Between Patscherkofel and the Nordkette mountain range
"Let's not stop looking, the truth usually lies in the middle" - this was the artist's appeal. This was also the message from Governor Anton Mattle. "Let's not get stuck on the Patscherkofel or the Nordkette, let's meet in the middle," he said.
From the mountain of debt to Piz Buin
When questioned by Kaschka, Mattle then spoke about the tight state budget, which has resulted in a "zero wage round" for the independent cultural scene. And about what has been the most difficult decision of his term of office so far. Finally, the Governor used a word rap to express his love for Piz Buin, his opinion on Donald Trump and what he prefers to drink: Zirbeler or Obstler. A New Year's dialog with a twinkle in his eye, but without the slapstick. A thoroughly successful format.
