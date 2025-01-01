Of bank robbers and bankrupts

Strengthening community, emphasizing unity and meeting in the middle (as the Zillertaler Schürzenjäger sang more than 20 years ago) - that was the central message of these somewhat different New Year's reflections, which Kaschka began with an eloquent and cheerfully ironic review of a "year of searching". A year in which solutions for transit traffic were once again sought in vain, "but a mayor was found on the Arzler Alm". A year in which Tyrol searched for many bank robbers and "lost more baths to energy costs than tourists to wild cows". A year in which many people were looking for a job and an insolvent billionaire was found "who lives on as if he had never gone bankrupt".