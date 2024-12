Fishing hut on fire: Teenager (16) injured

Late evening operation for the Wagna, Leitring and Hasendorf fire departments! "Garden shed fire" was the alert at 11.45 pm, which ultimately led the firefighters to a fishing hut. According to the police, it took around an hour of extinguishing work under heavy breathing protection before the fire was declared "out". In the course of this, a 16-year-old who was in the hut had to be taken to the children's hospital in Graz with smoke inhalation.