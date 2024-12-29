“Let’s learn from Neptune, the moon and the sun”

Rocky Rocket finds peace thanks to the planets

The book is all about "Rocky", who never stands still. Day and night, the title hero races through the galaxy until one day he realizes that he is getting tired and his thoughts are confusing him. Thanks to tips from his new friends - the planet Neptune, the moon and the sun - "Rocky" discovers how important it is to pause and calm down. "In this loving story, children learn about the concept of meditation, relaxation and mindfulness," explains the Neo author. Just like "Rocky", children should find themselves in a playful way - with simple instructions on topics such as "breathing techniques" and "progressive muscle relaxation". "My two wonderful boys provide me with an inexhaustible source of inspiration," says the proud mother.