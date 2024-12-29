For kids from 3 to 10
“Let’s learn from Neptune, the moon and the sun”
If children are often too restless and restless, this book by a neo-author from Burgenland can help them relax.
Join Rocky Rakete, the restless little speedster, on his exciting journey through space!" Iris Schachinger-Koller gives this well-meant advice to the younger generation in book form. Her debut work is an imaginative short story for children aged three to ten. After years of telling stories for her own offspring, Schachinger-Koller took a new path following a stroke of fate.
"This year I found the time and peace I needed to put my creative ideas on paper," explains the neo-author. This is how "Rocky Rakete freaks out! How a little rocket learns to relax".
Rocky Rocket finds peace thanks to the planets
The book is all about "Rocky", who never stands still. Day and night, the title hero races through the galaxy until one day he realizes that he is getting tired and his thoughts are confusing him. Thanks to tips from his new friends - the planet Neptune, the moon and the sun - "Rocky" discovers how important it is to pause and calm down. "In this loving story, children learn about the concept of meditation, relaxation and mindfulness," explains the Neo author. Just like "Rocky", children should find themselves in a playful way - with simple instructions on topics such as "breathing techniques" and "progressive muscle relaxation". "My two wonderful boys provide me with an inexhaustible source of inspiration," says the proud mother.
The new book not only expresses the author's love of writing, but also her passion for painting. The illustrations were created with great dedication. "Their liveliness makes the reading experience even more magical," says the neo-author. Her work is available in the Knotzer bookshop in Mattersburg or online (www.iris2punkt0.com).
