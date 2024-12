Eco-debate: Are we ruining skiing?

"Krone" : Has skiing really become so expensive?

Günther Aigner: Yes, in a price basket of eleven Austrian ski resorts that I researched, the ski day pass for 2024/25 has increased by 6.2 percent. In a two-year comparison by 17 percent, in a three-year comparison even by 26.5 percent. To put it succinctly: skiing has only become cheaper for those who have seen their income increase by almost 30 percent since the pandemic.