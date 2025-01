When Austria was still by the sea, it had its own Nice: Görz, which means small mountain, and a castle is enthroned on a small mountain. A villa, i.e. a large estate or small village, of this name was first mentioned in a document in 1001. The Counts of Görz received the area as a fief - they also had possessions in Upper Carinthia and East Tyrol and a residence at Bruck Castle in Lienz.