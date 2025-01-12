Lithium batteries become toxin-free thanks to binders from Linz

"We hope that there will soon be large batteries or cars that rely on our material," said Klaus Bretterbauer and Felix Leibetseder from the JKU's Institute of Chemical Technology of Organic Materials, which was the third-best research institution in the state prize. Thanks to the binding agent made from castor oil developed in Linz, lithium batteries are free of toxic substances.