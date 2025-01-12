Plant in Gmunden soon
It's a showcase project for climate protection! The Rohrdorfer Group took third place in a category at the 2024 State Prize for Innovation for the direct electrolysis of CO₂. A plant using this award-winning expertise is now being built at the Hatschek cement plant in Gmunden. Read here to find out how an institute at JKU and EW Technology also impressed the jury.
What to do when low-CO₂ cement is increasingly in demand on the market and production simply generates a lot of flue gas? The Rohrdorfer Group is addressing this question in the "Intensified Carbon Capture and Utilization" project, which also earned the company third place in the large company category of the 2024 State Prize for Innovation.
CO₂ is extracted from flue gas and converted into chemicals
What happens in the process called "Intensified Carbon Capture and Utilization"? CO₂ is extracted from the flue gases of cement production using direct electrolysis and converted into chemicals such as formic acid or ethylene. "The chemicals produced can be used in various industries," explained Katharina Mairhofer at the state award ceremony.
The first pilot plants are already up and running, which should help Rohrdorfer to completely decarbonize its cement production by 2038. The company is also building Austria's first CO₂ recovery plant in the cement industry on an industrial scale in Gmunden. It is scheduled to go into operation in 2026.
Lithium batteries become toxin-free thanks to binders from Linz
"We hope that there will soon be large batteries or cars that rely on our material," said Klaus Bretterbauer and Felix Leibetseder from the JKU's Institute of Chemical Technology of Organic Materials, which was the third-best research institution in the state prize. Thanks to the binding agent made from castor oil developed in Linz, lithium batteries are free of toxic substances.
Thanks to a new machine: packaging with paper instead of film
Concept, prototype construction, series transfer - all this is done by EW Technology GmbH, which sees itself as a development company. With the PaperWrap, the company from Peuerbach has created a machine that allows loads on pallets to be wrapped in paper instead of plastic film. The reward: third place in the "small and medium-sized enterprises" category.
