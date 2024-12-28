Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Common Sense List

Molnár urges strict halt to the energy transition

Nachrichten
28.12.2024 09:00

A slump in the economy, more unemployed people and higher expenses for everyone - Liste Hausverstand is very concerned about the year 2025. The background.

0 Kommentare

"Everything that makes energy more expensive must go!" Géza Molnár at the head of the Hausverstand list goes on the offensive. He speaks out strongly against the threat of price increases. "Electricity, gas, and with the CO₂ tax also petrol and diesel - the cost of energy, heating and transportation will rise dramatically again from 1 January. The root of the problem is the so-called energy transition, to which all four parties in parliament are fully committed," says Molnár, mobilizing against established politics.

Profit ban demanded
"We demand that the expansion of wind and solar power be stopped. This is just profiteering at the expense of private households and entrepreneurs - and does nothing for the environment, let alone globally," Molnár clarifies. He is pushing for a "profit ban" for Burgenland-Energie. The utility company must be converted to a non-profit organization.

Energy prices are causing problems
Alexander Reinprecht, a member of the Chamber of Labor who works in the commercial industry, reports from the field: "Energy prices are a double whammy for us. On the one hand, they put our wages into perspective because private fixed costs are increasing. On the other hand, they are putting our jobs at risk. We are in the same boat as our employers." A rethink is called for!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf