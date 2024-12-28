Molnár urges strict halt to the energy transition

"Everything that makes energy more expensive must go!" Géza Molnár at the head of the Hausverstand list goes on the offensive. He speaks out strongly against the threat of price increases. "Electricity, gas, and with the CO₂ tax also petrol and diesel - the cost of energy, heating and transportation will rise dramatically again from 1 January. The root of the problem is the so-called energy transition, to which all four parties in parliament are fully committed," says Molnár, mobilizing against established politics.