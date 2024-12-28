Common Sense List
Molnár urges strict halt to the energy transition
A slump in the economy, more unemployed people and higher expenses for everyone - Liste Hausverstand is very concerned about the year 2025. The background.
"Everything that makes energy more expensive must go!" Géza Molnár at the head of the Hausverstand list goes on the offensive. He speaks out strongly against the threat of price increases. "Electricity, gas, and with the CO₂ tax also petrol and diesel - the cost of energy, heating and transportation will rise dramatically again from 1 January. The root of the problem is the so-called energy transition, to which all four parties in parliament are fully committed," says Molnár, mobilizing against established politics.
Profit ban demanded
"We demand that the expansion of wind and solar power be stopped. This is just profiteering at the expense of private households and entrepreneurs - and does nothing for the environment, let alone globally," Molnár clarifies. He is pushing for a "profit ban" for Burgenland-Energie. The utility company must be converted to a non-profit organization.
Energy prices are causing problems
Alexander Reinprecht, a member of the Chamber of Labor who works in the commercial industry, reports from the field: "Energy prices are a double whammy for us. On the one hand, they put our wages into perspective because private fixed costs are increasing. On the other hand, they are putting our jobs at risk. We are in the same boat as our employers." A rethink is called for!
