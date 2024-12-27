Storm whirls exhausted kiter into the air

The accident victim was trapped in the wreckage, but was freed by the volunteers and escaped with minor injuries. "The accident ended just barely. The emergency doctor provided first aid at the scene and further examinations were then carried out at the hospital," said the Red Cross team. The police and the fire departments from Mariasdorf, Oberschützen and Bernstein were also deployed with a total of 45 men. The firefighters from Oberwart, Unterwart, Großpetersdorf, Kohfidisch, Goberling and Dürnbach also had to be called out due to the storm. "Nobody was injured," was the pleasing conclusion.