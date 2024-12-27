Vorteilswelt
Several missions

Storm whirls exhausted kiter into the air

Nachrichten
27.12.2024 06:00

"Surfer hanging in a tree!" The alarm went off in the middle of the festivities. Police and firefighters rushed to the aid of a sportsman on the lake

0 Kommentare

While many families were busy giving presents on Christmas Eve and gazing with festive joy at the presents under the Christmas tree, a kitesurfer on Lake Neusiedl in Podersdorf had the wind blowing violently around his ears. The water sports enthusiast got into trouble due to the squalls.

"Kiter hanging in a tree" was the alarm message at 5.52 pm. "When we arrived, the kiter was being held on the shore of the north beach by officers from a police patrol. He was having great difficulty landing and securing his kite on the ground in the storm," reported the emergency services. Thanks to the energetic helpers, everything turned out well. The reinforcements from Gols and Frauenkirchen, including the turntable ladder, were no longer necessary. After his rescue, the kiter was completely exhausted.

At around 7.30 pm, the alarm went off again at the provincial safety center. Strong gusts of wind had uprooted a tree on the side of the B50 near Mariasdorf - the mighty trunk with dense branches fell onto the road and crashed into a passing car.

The accident victim was trapped in the wreckage, but was freed by the volunteers and escaped with minor injuries. "The accident ended just barely. The emergency doctor provided first aid at the scene and further examinations were then carried out at the hospital," said the Red Cross team. The police and the fire departments from Mariasdorf, Oberschützen and Bernstein were also deployed with a total of 45 men. The firefighters from Oberwart, Unterwart, Großpetersdorf, Kohfidisch, Goberling and Dürnbach also had to be called out due to the storm. "Nobody was injured," was the pleasing conclusion.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
