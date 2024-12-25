Vorteilswelt
Clear demand

Pope pleads: Open the door for negotiations!

Nachrichten
25.12.2024 12:59

On Christmas Day, Pope Francis gave the traditional Christmas blessing "Urbi et Orbi" in St. Peter's Square in Rome - and made a particularly clear statement about the war-torn Ukraine.

From the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, the head of around 1.4 billion Catholics gave his blessing to the city and the world at midday. In his address, the Pontiff condemned the war in Ukraine and the current conflicts in the world and recalled the suffering of the people.

Impressions of the celebrations in St. Peter's Square:

"Have the courage to negotiate"
We must finally pass through the "gate of peace", the Pope demanded, alluding to the Holy Year. Disputes and divisions should be left behind. He invited "all peoples and nations" to find this courage and silence the weapons. Francis then literally referred to the "martyred Ukraine". "Have the courage to open the door to negotiations", said the Pontiff, who called for "gestures of dialog" in order to achieve a "just and lasting peace".

Stalemate between Russia and Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin had only renewed his willingness to negotiate an end to his war of aggression shortly before Christmas. Putin accuses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of blocking negotiations. Selensky has also recently made it clear that he is striving for a diplomatic solution - but does not yet see the conditions for this.

Pope Francis on Christmas Day (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Pope Francis on Christmas Day
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Christian communities in danger
Meanwhile, the Pope is also concerned about the Middle East - where the guns should also fall silent. Francis: "I am thinking of the Christian communities in Israel and Palestine." In particular the "beloved community in Gaza", where the humanitarian situation is "extremely serious". "May there be a ceasefire, may the hostages be released and the population, worn down by hunger and war, be provided for."

Lebanon, Syria, Libya
Mention was also made of the Christian communities in Lebanon and Syria. "The doors of dialog and peace should open in the entire region torn apart by conflict. And I would also like to take this opportunity to remember the Libyan people and encourage them to seek solutions that enable national reconciliation."

Africa, climate change
Francis also expressed his concern about the many trouble spots in Africa. He expressed his concern about the measles epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the devastating effects of climate change, which are leading to the loss of human life and the flight of millions of people.

Highlight of the Christian Christmas celebration
The Christmas message and the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing are highlights of the Christian Christmas celebrations. Francis began the Christmas celebrations on Tuesday evening with a procession to the Holy Door in St. Peter's Basilica. In a solemn Christmas Eve ceremony, the 88-year-old pontiff, who was in a wheelchair, opened the Holy Door, which is walled up from the inside outside on Christmas Eve, and passed through it - reportedly with Upper Austrian participation.

Following the attack in Magdeburg last Friday, the Italian Ministry of the Interior tightened anti-terrorist controls in Rome and around the Vatican. Thousands of carabinieri, police officers and soldiers were deployed in Rome to check train stations and airports.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

