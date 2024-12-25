Pope pleads: Open the door for negotiations!

"Have the courage to negotiate"

We must finally pass through the "gate of peace", the Pope demanded, alluding to the Holy Year. Disputes and divisions should be left behind. He invited "all peoples and nations" to find this courage and silence the weapons. Francis then literally referred to the "martyred Ukraine". "Have the courage to open the door to negotiations", said the Pontiff, who called for "gestures of dialog" in order to achieve a "just and lasting peace".