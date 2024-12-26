How popping a cork can be life-threatening

Intervene instead of watching!

The consequences of too much alcohol in the blood are usually underestimated. "The risk of an accident doubles at 0.5 per mille, increases sevenfold at 1.0 per mille and even 35-fold at two per mille", emphasizes Christian Gratzer, spokesperson for the Austrian Road Safety Association (VCÖ). Accordingly, the police have a watchful eye and no mercy: 385,356 drivers who were suspected of having drunk too much had to blow into the tube of the breathalyzer. In 5470 cases, they were subsequently reported to the police. However, Gratzer also points out the social responsibility of friends in particular not to allow someone to get behind the wheel drunk: "Good friends intervene, don't look away!"