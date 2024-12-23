Service at Christmas
The rescuers in red: they help on Christmas Eve
2500 Red Cross employees are there for all those who need help over the Christmas holidays in Upper Austria. It goes without saying that they are on duty. Whether as a family or with friends or acquaintances, they all either sacrifice their free time or postpone their own celebrations in order to help others during the festive season.
An acute emergency at night, a necessary hospital transport or an accident while decorating the Christmas tree. No matter what happens: Red Cross employees are also on hand during the Christmas holidays when people need help. There are 2500 Red Cross employees throughout Upper Austria.
Christkind comes before the shift
"I'm almost always on duty at Christmas, this year on the 24th and 25th," says Stefan Winkler (30) from the Ried im Innkreis district control center. His daughter is only seven months old. For her, it is therefore not yet so important what time the Christ Child comes this year. "We'll do the presents before I go on night duty."
His control center colleague Lea Freund (22) is childless. However, her partner fully understands that she works: "We don't have breakfast with the family until the 26th."
Christmas service is a family affair
Gerd Schieber (44) from Seewalchen volunteers with his son Laurin (18) in the rescue service on Christmas Eve. "I've been on duty with my father Rudolf on Christmas Eve for many years, and I'm now continuing this tradition with Laurin." Grandpa Rudi is out and about with Meals on Wheels this time. Gerd Schieber has already experienced a lot on this emotional day in the past: "But what I'm still missing is a birth."
Ines Staufer, Marco Klaffenböck and Thomas Schäffner are working in Sierning for the third year in a row. If time permits, the raclette grill is activated. As a small thank you, ÖVP manager Florian Hiegelsberger contributed the catering this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
