In front of the curtain
These people keep Vienna running on public holidays
So that we can celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve with our loved ones and friends, hundreds of employees in Vienna are on duty - around the clock. We asked some of them to step in front of the curtain.
At Vienna Central Station, ÖBB employee Saphira U. advises travelers whose train journeys often take them to the other end of Europe. Her shift on December 24 starts at 10 a.m. and doesn't end until 8.30 p.m. For years, she has taken on shifts over the Christmas holidays to relieve colleagues with children. "Here at the main station, I've met some really great people at Christmas who make working much more pleasant," she says. Saphira's wish for the festive season: punctual trains and friendly passengers.
"It's something magical"
A few kilometers away, in the heart of the city, Kamile Bilir steers her streetcar through the illuminated streets. For her, working at Christmas is a matter of course. "Many colleagues want to spend the holidays with their families. As I don't celebrate Christmas myself, I'm happy to take on the duty," she explains. The magical effect of the Christmas lights impresses Kamile anew every year. "When you drive through the city and see all the lights, there's something magical about it."
Emergency telephone numbers
- Fire department: 122 (0 to midnight)
- Police: 133 (0 to midnight)
- Rescue: 144 (0 to midnight)
- Medical radio service: 141; Monday to Friday (weekdays) 7 pm to 7 am; Saturday and Sunday, public holidays 0 am to midnight
- Gas network emergency call: 128 (0 to midnight)
- Social psychiatric emergency service: 01/313 30
(0 to midnight)
- 24-hour women's emergency call of the City of Vienna:
01/717 19
- Women's shelter emergency call: 05 77 22 (0 to midnight)
"Keeping the city running"
In the control room of the Spittelau waste incineration plant, Korab Pacolli ensures that Vienna is supplied with energy at Christmas. "We've created a nice, familiar atmosphere here," he says. "When we come to work, the first thing we do is turn on some Christmas music so we know what day it is." But behind the festive atmosphere is hard work. Korab is proud that his efforts make it possible for people to celebrate Christmas. "I keep the city running."
"When I'm on standby, I also have to get up from eating"
Another silent hero is Patrick Sax, district heating fitter at Wiener Netze: "When I'm on call on New Year's Eve, I celebrate at home. But when a call comes in, I have to go out and fix a fault." It's his job to make sure that homes stay warm so that people can celebrate undisturbed.
5000 employees at Stadtwerke
Wiener Stadtwerke alone has 5000 employees on duty over the holidays. For CEO Peter Weinelt, paying tribute to these employees is a special concern: "Our colleagues - from Wiener Linien to Wien Energie and Wiener Netze - they all help to ensure that the city runs smoothly. As the head of the Group, you can set yourself a lot of goals, but ultimately it's the people who make it all happen." They are the invisible heroes of the holidays.
The local psychologists' association describes Christmas as a "highly enjoyable" time for families and single people alike: The idealized image of Christmas makes worries, conflicts or loneliness all the more prominent for many. But there are many places that can help. As on all other days of the year, the telephone helpline (telephone number 142), for example, is open around the clock for all kinds of distress. If your worries take on the dimensions of a mental health crisis, the social psychiatric emergency service advises you to call 01/31330 "immediately", also around the clock.
As always, advice on the phone is geared towards the problems of children and young people. The hotline (147) also offers help during the holidays. The 24-hour women's emergency hotline (01/71719) is available for women affected by violence.
Chat network
If you are not in an exceptional situation but are still looking for help, the Caritas chat network (05/1776100) is available daily from 10 am to 10 pm. For social emergencies, the Vienna Social Fund can be reached from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the customer hotline (01/24524), while qualified nursing staff can provide health advice on 1450.
Preparation helps
However, a lot of the pressure can be taken off the Christmas festivities by preparing - also internally: A daily schedule that takes everyone involved into account or is simply good for you, and time in the fresh air instead of working through lists of chores point the way to a truly joyful holiday.
