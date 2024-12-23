Woman totally overwhelmed
After death, 20 animals suffered agony
New case of animal hoarding in the district of Tulln. After being reported, a woman hid animals from the authorities, the Pfotenhilfe association is now calling on those around her to come forward and put an end to the torment of other animals. The animal welfare activists also want the last three dogs to be officially taken away from the owner.
Shortly before Christmas, another terrible case of tortured dogs and cats comes to light in Lower Austria. And as is unfortunately so often the case with animal hoarding, a saying fits perfectly here too - in the 2500-strong community of Sitzenberg-Reidling: The opposite of good is well-intentioned!
Couple took care of four-legged friends
There, in the district of Tulln, there was a couple who mainly took in foreign and disabled animals. However, after the man died recently, the woman was probably completely overwhelmed by the situation. Around 20 dogs and cats apparently had to suffer terrible agony there. Now not only the authorities but also the Upper Austrian association Pfotenhilfe Lochen have been alerted.
Animals in agony
Pfotenhilfe managing director Johanna Stadler spent almost the entire weekend caring for the animal hoarding victims, as the association also took some of the animals into its care. The totally filthy and feces-smeared house caused the animals to suffer terribly: "I have now freed them from their matted fur smelling of urine and feces, extremely long claws and glued eyes, bathed them and prepared clean beds for them," explains Stadler.
Vet dismayed by condition
According to the association, the vet treating the animals was dismayed by their condition. Particularly in the case of a three-legged shepherd mix bitch, who must have had severe toothache for a long time. She also suffers from severe osteoarthritis and is therefore constantly exposed to severe, untreated pain. At least one other dog and the cats also had severely inflamed gums and completely broken teeth. The animals were immediately given various medications to treat existing infections, inflammation and pain.
Woman hid dogs from authorities
The rescuers from the Pfotenhilfe animal welfare center have now also called in their lawyer because of animal cruelty. After the woman was reported and the police showed up, she hid at least one dog at a friend's house. And during the subsequent inspection by the authorities, she also tried to keep two dogs from the official vet and co. by hiding them in the attic!
Animal rights activists appeal: End the agony!
The association is now appealing for help from those close to the woman to put an end to all animal suffering: Tips are being accepted at www.pfotenhilfe.at. And: The animal rights activists are also calling for the last three dogs still living in the house to be taken away from the woman!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
