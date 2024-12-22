Before Christmas
Heat pump dilemma solved for Flachgau family
For more than two weeks, the family had to make do without heating. These days, however, things went quickly and Christmas can be heated. The company finally came to the Grödiger's rescue.
A family in Grödig was left in the cold for more than two weeks - the "Krone" reported. The heat pump stopped working. The family felt let down by the manufacturer's technicians and finally turned to the "Krone". Now there's a happy ending just in time for Christmas! Because this week things suddenly happened quickly. Julia Holzinger received a quote for a new heat pump on Monday. "The company was very accommodating in terms of price," reports the Grödig resident, adding: "It's a very fair offer and we accepted it."
It was delivered on Tuesday and finally installed on Wednesday. The new appliance was put into operation on Thursday and the warmth returned to the house. "We are very happy that it worked out before Christmas," says the mother of two.
Grödig family not alone with problem
The heat pump not only supplied the heating, but also the hot water.
The Holzinger family was not alone in their fate. Time and again there are problems with heat pumps, as other readers also report. And the problem of customer service is crystallizing everywhere. For Mario Vorhauser from Dorfbeuern, too, it was only after the "Krone" report that things started to move. He fought for weeks to have his three-year-old pump replaced - in the end he was successful and a new appliance was delivered.
