Affordable housing being built right next to the lake

Units are barrier-free

At a cost of just under seven million euros, 16 barrier-free residential units ranging from around 56 to 102 square meters are being built with a view of the Goldeck. "We have already sold 40 percent of the apartments. Before Christmas, we have our own campaign with goodies for new buyers." With a kitchen voucher worth 10,000 euros, a 10 percent discount at a furniture store in Spittal and a feel-good weekend at Nassfeld, Living One is now hoping to convince those who have not yet made up their minds.