Would be a "disservice"
Climate bonus: Gewessler criticizes plans to cut it
As is well known, the black-green government likes to distribute money with a watering can. However, the Greens do not want to save on climate protection either. Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler criticizes possible plans by the next government to abolish the climate bonus in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
What economic researchers had already recommended before the National Council elections has become even more apparent after the election and the corrected budget figures: The gaping budget hole urgently needs to be plugged and the climate bonus probably "stamped out" to do so.
2.3 billion euros in potential savings
According to the latest calculations, 2.3 billion euros in annual expenditure could be saved quickly by scrapping the eco-bonus. Although money urgently needs to be flushed into the state coffers, there is also resistance to the abolition of the bonus. The Poverty Conference Network and the environmental protection organization Greenpeace have called on the government negotiators in the debate on restructuring the state budget to reform the bonus socially instead of scrapping it without replacement.
Social differentiation instead of deletion without replacement
"In addition to regional differentiation, social differentiation of the climate bonus is important," explains social expert Martin Schenk. The inventor of the bonus, former Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, also criticized the plans to cancel the bonus in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. "Anyone who prefers to cut back on climate protection and the people instead of the cash gifts to foreign freight forwarders is doing our country a disservice," says Gewessler, who could replace Werner Kogler at the head of the Green Party in the new year.
And Gewessler emphasizes the "social component of the bonus". "People with low incomes will benefit more from the bonus. And the super-rich with the highest CO2 emissions contribute the most. Anyone who fantasizes about abolishing it is barking up the wrong tree," she explains.
