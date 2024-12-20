Climate bonus: Gewessler criticizes plans to cut it

Social differentiation instead of deletion without replacement

"In addition to regional differentiation, social differentiation of the climate bonus is important," explains social expert Martin Schenk. The inventor of the bonus, former Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, also criticized the plans to cancel the bonus in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. "Anyone who prefers to cut back on climate protection and the people instead of the cash gifts to foreign freight forwarders is doing our country a disservice," says Gewessler, who could replace Werner Kogler at the head of the Green Party in the new year.