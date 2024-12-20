Vorteilswelt
Women's health

Outpatient clinic closes care gap

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 06:00

Province and Gesundheit Burgenland bring gynecological specialist position to Güssing. In 2025, a further outpatient clinic and a health center upstream of the clinic will follow.

0 Kommentare

The "Frauengesundheit Burgenland" outpatient clinic opens today. This closes a gap in the provision of gynecology and obstetrics in southern Burgenland. After the last gynecologist retired in 2023, all attempts by the Medical Association to find a successor failed.

At the end of the day, only one practice in two districts was filled
There is currently only one gynecologist with a health insurance practice left in the districts of Güssing and Jennersdorf. Thanks to the efforts of the province, Gesundheitsservice Burgenland and Gesundheit Burgenland, the province has succeeded in filling specialist positions that could not be filled after two advertisements. "Although we are not responsible for this," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ).

Strengthening regional healthcare provision
In the case of Güssing, this has now been successful. "We are closing a gap that cannot be filled by doctors in private practice," says Doskozil. As a state-owned company, we see it as our responsibility, in cooperation with partners, to support the private practice sector in every way possible in order to strengthen regional healthcare provision, added Franz Öller, Managing Director of Gesundheit Burgenland. However, the province's plans for improving healthcare are more far-reaching.

"In the medium term, health centers with various health-specific focuses are to be established upstream of the clinics," emphasizes Doskozil. A second gynecology and obstetrics clinic is due to open in Güssing in the second half of 2025.

Zitat Icon

We want to be there for our patients and offer them high-quality specialist care, but we also attach great importance to personal care.

Dr., Irisz Balint, OÄ in der Klinik Oberwart und Gynäkologin in Güssing

Patients will be cared for by Dr. Irisz Balint in the former gynaecology surgery in Güssing at Hauptplatz 1. "I am confident that the care situation will improve considerably," says the doctor. Mayor Vinzenz Knor is also pleased with the solution. "The supply gap was an issue every day. I am delighted that the supply is now guaranteed again," says the head of the village, thanking the state for its efforts. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
