Outpatient clinic closes care gap

At the end of the day, only one practice in two districts was filled

There is currently only one gynecologist with a health insurance practice left in the districts of Güssing and Jennersdorf. Thanks to the efforts of the province, Gesundheitsservice Burgenland and Gesundheit Burgenland, the province has succeeded in filling specialist positions that could not be filled after two advertisements. "Although we are not responsible for this," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ).