Women's health
Outpatient clinic closes care gap
Province and Gesundheit Burgenland bring gynecological specialist position to Güssing. In 2025, a further outpatient clinic and a health center upstream of the clinic will follow.
The "Frauengesundheit Burgenland" outpatient clinic opens today. This closes a gap in the provision of gynecology and obstetrics in southern Burgenland. After the last gynecologist retired in 2023, all attempts by the Medical Association to find a successor failed.
At the end of the day, only one practice in two districts was filled
There is currently only one gynecologist with a health insurance practice left in the districts of Güssing and Jennersdorf. Thanks to the efforts of the province, Gesundheitsservice Burgenland and Gesundheit Burgenland, the province has succeeded in filling specialist positions that could not be filled after two advertisements. "Although we are not responsible for this," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ).
Strengthening regional healthcare provision
In the case of Güssing, this has now been successful. "We are closing a gap that cannot be filled by doctors in private practice," says Doskozil. As a state-owned company, we see it as our responsibility, in cooperation with partners, to support the private practice sector in every way possible in order to strengthen regional healthcare provision, added Franz Öller, Managing Director of Gesundheit Burgenland. However, the province's plans for improving healthcare are more far-reaching.
"In the medium term, health centers with various health-specific focuses are to be established upstream of the clinics," emphasizes Doskozil. A second gynecology and obstetrics clinic is due to open in Güssing in the second half of 2025.
We want to be there for our patients and offer them high-quality specialist care, but we also attach great importance to personal care.
Dr., Irisz Balint, OÄ in der Klinik Oberwart und Gynäkologin in Güssing
Patients will be cared for by Dr. Irisz Balint in the former gynaecology surgery in Güssing at Hauptplatz 1. "I am confident that the care situation will improve considerably," says the doctor. Mayor Vinzenz Knor is also pleased with the solution. "The supply gap was an issue every day. I am delighted that the supply is now guaranteed again," says the head of the village, thanking the state for its efforts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.