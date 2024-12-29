New Year's Eve in sight
Take precautions now: This helps with “hangovers”
The turn of the year is fast approaching and the New Year's Eve parties are already planned. It is not uncommon for "party animals" to wake up on New Year's Day with a "buzzing headache". Read on to find out how to prevent headaches and what helps in acute cases - and therefore what you need to take care of beforehand.
The countdown to the New Year is already underway. We have tips on what you should get or what you should look out for in case you suffer a hangover on January 1st.
Of course, this only happens if you consume too much alcohol: "It dehydrates the body. It is therefore important to drink enough water, preferably between alcoholic drinks and before going to bed," says pharmacist Mag. pharm. Andreas Berger from Vienna.
Alcohol dehydrates the body. Therefore, drink enough water - preferably between alcoholic drinks.
Apotheker Mag. pharm. Andreas Berger
As heavy alcohol consumption upsets the electrolyte balance, electrolytes help to restore the balance the next day. The expert advises eating vegetable soup, drinking coconut water or mixing electrolyte powder from the pharmacy, which is also used for diarrhea.
Further tips: To stabilize blood sugar levels and stimulate the metabolism, drink a glass of warm water with honey and lemon in the morning. Peppermint tea relieves headaches and calms the stomach. Ginger tea is effective against nausea. Milk thistle supports liver function and helps to "detoxify" the body after alcohol consumption. It is available as a medicine, but also in weaker doses as a tea or dietary supplement.
Incidentally, the "repairing silk" is more of a myth. If anything, it delays the hangover, but does not prevent it.
