Boss charged after coup in Carinthian luxury hotel

A real crime thriller is being played out at Klagenfurt Provincial Court about the sensational coup at one of the best hotels in a ski resort. It's not just the scene of the crime that's a tough one - it's also very rare for women to be charged with aggravated burglary. In this case, too, one wonders how the 1.60 meter tall 39-year-old is supposed to have ripped a safe out of the wall.