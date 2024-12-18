Politicians' wishes
Postal voting: Now the children are casting their votes
What do future generations expect from our politicians? From now on, even the youngest children can use a postal vote to express what they want from the parliamentary groups in the state parliament.
The super election year on a small scale: the youngest citizens throughout Austria had their say in the National Council elections in September and most recently in the state elections in Styria in November. The postal vote organized by SOS Children's Villages gave more than 1,000 girls and boys a voice. "In a world of adults, children are often ignored. However, just like the older generations, young people want to be heard and involved in important life decisions," explains SOS Children's Villages Director Marek Zeliska.
"Taking opinions seriously"
The youngest have a right to this! The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child has stipulated freedom of expression and participation since 1989. "Children are allowed to express their opinions on all matters that concern them. Their views must be taken seriously and given due weight in accordance with their age and maturity", state Articles 12 and 13.
Girls and boys from Burgenland can express their opinion in a postal vote ahead of the regional elections on January 19, 2025. The ballot papers are designed with children in mind. "We want to know which issues are most important. There are eight fields with the priorities, three can be ticked," it says. The diverse spectrum ranges from "health" to "family and friends".
Postal vote until January 12
Under the heading "Roads and traffic", the questions are whether there is enough space for children outdoors or whether more safety is needed on public roads. "The children's heartfelt concerns should not remain hidden, but should be passed on to the right people. We are therefore having the ballot papers carefully evaluated and the collected results will be handed over to the candidates before the regional elections," announced the SOS Children's Village Director. All children in Burgenland now have the opportunity to express their wishes by postal vote until January 12.
How it works
This is how it works: Click on www.sos-kinderdorf.at/kinderstimmenwahl-burgenland or the QR code (see left), print out the ballot paper, mark all the boxes and return it - either send the photo of the ballot paper by e-mail (janine.zettl@sos-kinderdorf.at) or send it by post (SOS Children's Villages, Vienna office, attn. Janine Zettl, Vivenotgasse 3, 1120 Vienna).
