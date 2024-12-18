Postal voting: Now the children are casting their votes

Postal vote until January 12

Under the heading "Roads and traffic", the questions are whether there is enough space for children outdoors or whether more safety is needed on public roads. "The children's heartfelt concerns should not remain hidden, but should be passed on to the right people. We are therefore having the ballot papers carefully evaluated and the collected results will be handed over to the candidates before the regional elections," announced the SOS Children's Village Director. All children in Burgenland now have the opportunity to express their wishes by postal vote until January 12.