Tips from the expert
Burglaries: How to get through the festive season safely
The guild master of metal technicians gives valuable tips on how to effectively protect yourself from thieves during the festive season.
For many Viennese, Advent is the perfect time to travel and enjoy the holidays away from home. But this is exactly what burglars take advantage of: Empty apartments and houses are a perfect target for gangs of thieves - especially in the dark winter months. Christian Adamovic, Guild Master of Viennese Metal Technology, gives tips on how to protect yourself:
- Mechanical security: Tested locks according to Ö-Norm secure doors. Grilles protect windows, patio doors and skylights, reinforced roller shutters prevent them from being forced open.
If you are going away at Christmas or will be away for a longer period of time, you should secure your property against break-ins in good time.
Innungsmeister Christian Adamovic
- Alarm systems: An alarm system should always be adapted to the circumstances of the house. A combination of perimeter and room security offers the best protection. Professional installation and regular maintenance are important.
- Be careful with unlocking services: During the hectic Christmas period, it can be easy to get locked out. But beware of rip-off unlocking services. The Vienna Metal Technology Association therefore offers a hotline (0 590 900-55 99) to find reputable service providers.
