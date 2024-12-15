Don't wait until 2025
How to lose weight during the Christmas season
The Christmas season not only brings coziness and a festive atmosphere, but also many a challenge: punch, mulled wine, hearty food at the Christmas market and the annual Christmas parties make it difficult - especially if you want to keep your diet under control or even lose weight. But coach and weight loss expert Laurenz Staindl is convinced: "Christmas can actually make losing weight easier." Find out how this works in this article.
Don't wait, start now
The best time to start was yesterday anyway: many people tend to wait until the turn of the year to implement their resolution to lose weight and lead a healthier life. But Laurenz Staindl thinks this is a mistake. Because with the right approach, the Christmas period can also be an opportunity.
The key is to take action immediately and set yourself a clear goal. This goal should not only include a desired number on the scale, but also describe the attitude towards life that you want to achieve. The expert recommends writing down this vision and hanging it up in a clearly visible place. This will keep you motivated even on tempting days.
Indulgence at the Christmas market - but consciously
A visit to the Christmas market doesn't have to be a weight-loss taboo. Laurenz Staindl recommends lower-calorie alternatives such as herbal tea or hot apple juice instead of punch. It is also important to make conscious choices when it comes to food: Roast potatoes or grilled vegetables are a better choice than bosna, langos, cheese spaetzle & co.
You can also take a clever approach to sweets: A baked apple or candied fruit will hit the wallet less than crêpes or roasted almonds. "Exercise also helps to burn calories - a long walk through the market goes a long way here," adds the expert. If you go there energized and share food, you can enjoy it without a guilty conscience.
Treat yourself - but with moderation
One thing is certain: Christmas should be enjoyed despite any weight loss goals. "It's important to switch your mind off and consciously treat yourself to something," says Laurenz Staindl. His "one handful of indulgence rule" is: once a day, you can treat yourself to a small portion of something unhealthy - without a guilty conscience.
You can even indulge during the holidays, because short-term weight fluctuations are no drama, says the weight loss coach. "With the right strategies, you can quickly make up for it after Christmas." And those who continue straight away have the best chance of long-term success.
Plan ahead instead of feeling bad
Not only, but also at Christmas, many people make the mistake of "barely eating all day in order to save calories in the evening. This often leads to the opposite," Laurenz Staindl points out. Instead, he recommends three regular meals a day. If you know that you have a big meal coming up in the evening, for example at a Christmas party, you can eat a little lighter during the day - without going hungry.
Change your diet without going without
Whether at Christmas or at any other time, the key to success is a long-term change in diet - without strict diets. "Small, realistic changes are more successful in the long term than going without," emphasizes the weight loss coach. Focusing on nutrient-rich, natural foods and integrating favorite dishes in an adapted form promotes motivation and leads to lasting results.
Get support
Laurenz Staindl offers free consultations for anyone who wants to achieve their goals efficiently. Here he creates individual strategies that are perfectly tailored to everyday life. I was able to see the effectiveness of his coaching for myself this year as part of my self-test.
