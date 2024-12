Another red-white-red quadruple victory in Oberhof

"Great week"

As the best non-Austrian, Germany's Felix Loch was already more than 0.6 seconds behind in fifth place. "It was a great week here, I like Oberhof, I have great memories here. It almost looks a bit easy for us Austrians at the moment. Our coaches are doing a great job, our sleds are super fast. Everything is really good at the moment," said Müller, who became World Champion in Oberhof in 2023, after the race.