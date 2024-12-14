Vorteilswelt
For the opening of the B 33

Boulder high above the Wachau was blasted off

Nachrichten
14.12.2024 06:00

The safety work following the devastating slope collapse is making progress. A dangerous boulder was blasted off yesterday. The B 33 closure is to be lifted earlier than planned.

Yesterday morning, experts deposited around 20 kilograms of explosives in the demolition site of the landslide that fell on June 3rd near Aggsbach-Dorf in the district of Melk and buried the B 33. The important road link in the Wachau region has been closed ever since.

Clean-up work continues apace
The explosive charge was used to clear a 125 cubic meter boulder that was hanging precariously over the cone of rubble. When the cloud of dust had settled, Transport Minister Udo Landbauer was able to announce: "The clearing work can now proceed quickly. We will open the B 33 much sooner than originally expected."

We will be able to open this important traffic artery in the Wachau before Easter. This will provide clarity and planning security for the entire region.

(Bild: FPÖ)

Udo Landbauer, Verkrehrslandesrat von Niderösterreich

Bild: FPÖ

Working hours have been extended
By the beginning of the month, all of the rock nails had already been set in preparation for networking the demolition area. "Extending the teams' working hours to seven days a week has proven to be very effective," says Landbauer. The blasted rock will be removed by excavator from Monday. This should complete all the safety measures in the upper part of the slope before Christmas. The debris cone will then be cleared and the rockfall protection installed. Landbauer: "We will be able to lift the road closure before Easter." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
