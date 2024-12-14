Boulder high above the Wachau was blasted off

Working hours have been extended

By the beginning of the month, all of the rock nails had already been set in preparation for networking the demolition area. "Extending the teams' working hours to seven days a week has proven to be very effective," says Landbauer. The blasted rock will be removed by excavator from Monday. This should complete all the safety measures in the upper part of the slope before Christmas. The debris cone will then be cleared and the rockfall protection installed. Landbauer: "We will be able to lift the road closure before Easter."