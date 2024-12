The internal conflicts at the neurosurgery department are never-ending. After the "Krone" newspaper revealed in June that a doctor had taken her daughter, who was only 12 years old at the time, into the operating theater, the department never calmed down. Now new unpleasantries are emerging at Graz University Hospital: According to information from "Krone", the Equal Treatment Office of the Province of Styria has started investigations against the head of the neurosurgery department.