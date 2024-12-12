Shooting star on the podium
Katharina Wincor: “You never have too little to do”
The young conductor Katharina Wincor, who comes from Vöcklabruck, is enjoying an international career. And she is a regular guest of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz, which is looking for a chief conductor; the "Krone" asked her for an interview.
Not only the Capital of Culture Salzkammergut 2024, but also the KulturEXPO Anton Bruckner is coming to an end. The province of Upper Austria will present the final results next week. What is certain is that, with 550 events, musical life in Upper Austria took center stage more than usual.
The 29-year-old exceptional conductor Katharina Wincor, who comes from Vöcklabruck, also had the opportunity to present herself.
Where is she headed?
Katharina Wincor, who has already worked with internationally renowned orchestras, has conducted the Bruckner Orchestra Linz (BOL) several times. In the "Krone" talk, she gives an insight into her career.
"Krone": What impression does the KulturEXPO Anton Bruckner leave on you?
Katharina Wincor: The Bruckner Year allowed me to gain important experience with his symphonies. Not every orchestra in the world plays Bruckner regularly, so it was a great opportunity to bring his works to places that otherwise get less of Bruckner. Overall, we will also be able to gain a whole new perspective on the music at the end of a year full of Bruckner.
You are a freelance conductor, how does that feel?
I see the variety of freelance work as a great luxury. Of course, there are also stressful aspects, such as all the traveling.
I'm sure you've also experienced dry spells?
You never know exactly how the calendar will fill up, but after a few years in this profession, I know that you never have too little to prepare.
Markus Poschner is leaving the BOL in 2027 and moving to the USA. Will you apply for the chief conductor position?
No, I will not.
Thank you for the interview!
