Pink post carousel: who will be what with the Neos

NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger is known to be "ready as never before" when it comes to finally joining the government 13 years after it was founded. She herself has made no secret of the fact that she would prefer to become finance minister of the "Zuckerl" coalition. Whether the Pinks, as the smallest coalition partner, will actually be able to get hold of the most important ministry at the end of the negotiations seems more than questionable. On the other hand, the NEOS can probably count on the Ministry of Education. And there is apparently already an internal favorite for this very ministry.