St. Wolfgang
Lake stage: feverish search for a stage hit
After a financial review: the lake stage, a flagship project of three municipalities and Lake Wolfgang tourism, already recouped 55 percent of its investment in its first year. However, the footbridge and inflation also led to cost increases that will have to be refinanced in the coming years. The search for the next stage hit begins.
Initially disreputable as a prestige project, but then a complete success: the Salzkammergut Seebühne on the shores of Lake Wolfgang was inaugurated with eleven sold-out performances of the musical "Wolf - The Mystical".
However, there were complaints about cost increases due to the construction. "From 2.6 million euros to 3.4 million," as Franz Eisl, Mayor of St. Wolfgang, calculates. The renovation of the jetty so that ships can dock and inflation were price drivers.
Review and financial plan
At the end of the first season, the audit committees of the three lakeside communities carried out an audit of the project. This showed, according to Eisl: "In the first year, over 55 percent of the total investment has already been recouped - that's remarkable!"
The decision to build the lake stage in the anniversary year has proven to be the right one for the development of the region.
Franz Eisl (ÖVP) ist Bürgermeister in St. Wolfgang
Repayment over the next few years
The remaining almost 45% of the investment in the future of Lake Wolfgang (approx. 1,600,000 euros) will be financed over the next five years through the successful use of the stage and with the support of the owners, which is now also on track - "thanks to a majority decision" according to Eisl.
Tourism has drawn a positive balance, as the offer on the stage, partly still in the pre-season, has increased the number of guests and overnight stays. What will be shown at Lake Wolfgangsee next year, namely whether it will be a bought-in or in-house production, must now be decided in the coming weeks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
