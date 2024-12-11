Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Decision pending

Zero pay round for politicians: what will Tyrol do?

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 10:53

The salaries of federal politicians will not be increased next year. However, the "zero pay model" at federal level will not automatically be continued at state level. Tyrol is certainly familiar with the discussion. 

0 Kommentare

Tyrol already had the same discussion last year: inflation compensation in full or only half? In February of this year, the state parliament confidently decided in favor of the former, stating that political work must also be worth something.

In 2024, MPs will be having the same discussion again - although increases are actually regulated by law. A decision in parliament is only necessary if the MPs want to remain below the guidelines of the Court of Audit.

Club leaders should decide
Salzburg and Vorarlberg have already announced that they do not want to follow the example of the federal government and increase salaries. In Tyrol, the matter has not yet been decided. But if the arguments put forward by the parties in the provincial parliament in February of this year are still valid, it is unlikely to be a big zero. The matter is to be decided at the level of the club leaders.

"Need a uniform regulation"
However, they have not yet discussed the matter. "We need a uniform regulation, the constant bickering between the federal states and the federal government is damaging everyone," says FP state chairman and club leader Markus Abwerzger. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Neuner
Philipp Neuner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf