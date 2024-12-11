Decision pending
Zero pay round for politicians: what will Tyrol do?
The salaries of federal politicians will not be increased next year. However, the "zero pay model" at federal level will not automatically be continued at state level. Tyrol is certainly familiar with the discussion.
Tyrol already had the same discussion last year: inflation compensation in full or only half? In February of this year, the state parliament confidently decided in favor of the former, stating that political work must also be worth something.
In 2024, MPs will be having the same discussion again - although increases are actually regulated by law. A decision in parliament is only necessary if the MPs want to remain below the guidelines of the Court of Audit.
Club leaders should decide
Salzburg and Vorarlberg have already announced that they do not want to follow the example of the federal government and increase salaries. In Tyrol, the matter has not yet been decided. But if the arguments put forward by the parties in the provincial parliament in February of this year are still valid, it is unlikely to be a big zero. The matter is to be decided at the level of the club leaders.
"Need a uniform regulation"
However, they have not yet discussed the matter. "We need a uniform regulation, the constant bickering between the federal states and the federal government is damaging everyone," says FP state chairman and club leader Markus Abwerzger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.