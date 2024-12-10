Vorteilswelt
Assaulted in their sleep

10,000 euro reward for tips on brutal duo

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 18:57

It doesn't get much more brutal than this: a duo attacked a 44-year-old man at his home in Bad Ischl, ripped him out of his sleep by force and beat him until he was ready to go to hospital, until the victim was finally able to flee. The police are now offering 10,000 euros for information on the previously unknown perpetrators.

The brutal attack took place on November 25th in Bad Ischl - the "Krone" reported. The 44-year-old victim probably only just escaped with his life. Two masked men had sneaked into his house in Bad Ischl at around 5.30 am. The duo immediately attacked the 44-year-old, who was sleeping on the couch.

The strangers beat their victim, broke several of his ribs, covered his eyes with adhesive tape and stuffed a gag into the helpless 44-year-old's mouth. Then they demanded cash and the code to a safe in the house. After around 30 to 45 minutes of martyrdom, the duo locked the robbed man in the boiler room in the basement, tied up, and fled. There is still no trace of the criminals.

10,000 euro reward
The investigators are now offering 10,000 euros for "useful tips or evidence that will lead to clarification of the crime and identification of the perpetrators", according to the Upper Austrian state police. Tips and observations will be treated confidentially and can be submitted by telephone at 059133403333 or by email to ldp-o-lka-raub@polizei.gv.at.

44-year-old saved himself in the open
On the day of the robbery, the victim was able to climb out of a cellar window with the last of his strength and raise the alarm with his neighbors. He was then taken to the Salzkammergut Hospital.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
