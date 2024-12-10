Will there be a return to Syria? “Anything is possible!”

Hussein Alhussein has a similar view. He fled to Austria in July 2014 via the infamous Balkan route. He does not want to return to Syria for the time being. "Where should I go there? My house in my hometown of Aleppo is no longer there. I've been here for 10 years now. Austria has become my new home," says the 33-year-old, who has since set up his own hairdressing business in Vienna's Leopoldstadt district.